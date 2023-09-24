When Jonnu Smith hits the gridiron for the Atlanta Falcons in their Week 3 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to placing any wagers, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Smith has 47 yards on four grabs. He has been targeted six times, and puts up 23.5 yards receiving per contest.

Smith, in one game this season, has zero TD receptions.

Jonnu Smith Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0

