The field is dwindling at The Astana Open, with Jiri Lehecka heading into a quarterfinal against Hamad Medjedovic. Lehecka is +400 (second-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena).

Lehecka at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Lehecka's Next Match

Lehecka will meet Medjedovic in the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 at 12:00 AM ET, after defeating Egor Gerasimov in the previous round 6-2, 7-6.

Lehecka currently has odds of -250 to win his next contest versus Medjedovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Lehecka Stats

In the Round of 16, Lehecka was victorious 6-2, 7-6 against Gerasimov on Friday.

Through 23 tournaments over the past 12 months, Lehecka has yet to win a title, and his record is 34-24.

Lehecka has a record of 23-15 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Through 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Lehecka has played 24.6 games per match. He won 50.7% of them.

Lehecka, in 38 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, has played 24.4 games per match and won 50.8% of them.

Over the past year, Lehecka has won 79.6% of his service games, and he has won 21.5% of his return games.

On hard courts, Lehecka, over the past 12 months, has been victorious in 80.7% of his service games and 20.4% of his return games.

