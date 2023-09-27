There is a lot to be excited about on today's MLB schedule, including the Chicago Cubs squaring off against the Atlanta Braves.

In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding today's MLB action here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Chicago White Sox (60-97) play the Arizona Diamondbacks (83-74)

The Diamondbacks will hit the field at Guaranteed Rate Field versus the White Sox on Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.261 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.261 AVG, 20 HR, 78 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.287 AVG, 25 HR, 73 RBI)

ARI Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -174 +146 9.5

The New York Mets (71-85) play the Miami Marlins (81-75)

The Marlins hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI)

Francisco Lindor (.250 AVG, 27 HR, 90 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.353 AVG, 10 HR, 69 RBI)

MIA Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -130 +110 7.5

The Cleveland Guardians (74-84) take on the Cincinnati Reds (81-77)

The Reds will hit the field at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

José Ramírez (.279 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.269 AVG, 22 HR, 84 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -130 +110 7.5

The Boston Red Sox (76-81) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (96-62)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Wednesday at 6:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.270 AVG, 33 HR, 98 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.328 AVG, 21 HR, 76 RBI)

TB Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -124 +105 8

The Baltimore Orioles (98-59) play the Washington Nationals (69-89)

The Nationals hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the Orioles on Wednesday at 6:35 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.268 AVG, 27 HR, 85 RBI)

BAL Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -248 +205 8

The Detroit Tigers (74-83) play the Kansas City Royals (54-103)

The Royals will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.234 AVG, 29 HR, 91 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.277 AVG, 29 HR, 93 RBI)

DET Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -206 +172 7.5

The Philadelphia Phillies (88-69) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (74-83)

The Pirates will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI)

Trea Turner (.263 AVG, 26 HR, 76 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.267 AVG, 24 HR, 83 RBI)

PHI Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -125 +105 8

The Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) face the New York Yankees (80-77)

The Yankees will hit the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNET

SNET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.265 AVG, 26 HR, 94 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.272 AVG, 25 HR, 66 RBI)

TOR Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -110 -110 7

The Atlanta Braves (101-56) host the Chicago Cubs (82-75)

The Cubs hope to get a road victory at Truist Park against the Braves on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 41 HR, 103 RBI)

Ronald Acuña Jr. (.335 AVG, 41 HR, 103 RBI) CHC Key Player: Cody Bellinger (.309 AVG, 26 HR, 96 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -157 +134 10

The Milwaukee Brewers (88-69) play host to the St. Louis Cardinals (69-88)

The Cardinals hope to get a road victory at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.275 AVG, 19 HR, 76 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.267 AVG, 25 HR, 79 RBI)

MIL Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -140 +119 8

The Minnesota Twins (84-73) play host to the Oakland Athletics (48-109)

The Athletics will hit the field at Target Field versus the Twins on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI)

Max Kepler (.251 AVG, 23 HR, 62 RBI) OAK Key Player: Esteury Ruiz (.255 AVG, 5 HR, 46 RBI)

MIN Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -274 +222 8.5

The Colorado Rockies (57-100) host the Los Angeles Dodgers (97-60)

The Dodgers hope to get a road victory at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Wednesday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI)

Ryan McMahon (.243 AVG, 23 HR, 70 RBI) LAD Key Player: Mookie Betts (.309 AVG, 39 HR, 105 RBI)

LAD Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -211 +174 12

The Los Angeles Angels (71-87) play host to the Texas Rangers (88-69)

The Rangers will look to pick up a road win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against the Angels on Wednesday at 9:38 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Brandon Drury (.262 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI)

Brandon Drury (.262 AVG, 24 HR, 80 RBI) TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.277 AVG, 28 HR, 98 RBI)

TEX Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -167 +143 9

The Seattle Mariners (85-72) face the Houston Astros (86-72)

The Astros will hit the field at T-Mobile Park against the Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.282 AVG, 31 HR, 102 RBI)

Julio Rodríguez (.282 AVG, 31 HR, 102 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.283 AVG, 29 HR, 110 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -123 +103 8

The San Francisco Giants (78-80) face the San Diego Padres (78-80)

The Padres will look to pick up a road win at Oracle Park against the Giants on Wednesday at 9:45 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SF Key Player: Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI)

Wilmer Flores (.284 AVG, 22 HR, 57 RBI) SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 35 HR, 108 RBI)

SD Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -110 -109 8.5

