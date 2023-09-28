If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Baldwin County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Baldwin County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

UMS-Wright Preparatory School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Foley High School at Saraland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Saraland, AL

Saraland, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Spanish Fort High School at Daphne High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Daphne, AL

Daphne, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Baldwin County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Bay Minette, AL

Bay Minette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Alma Bryant High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Robertsdale, AL

Robertsdale, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mobile Christian School at Orange Beach High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Orange Beach, AL

Orange Beach, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Elberta High School