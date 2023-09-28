Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Dallas County, Alabama? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dallas County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Selma High School at Park Crossing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 28

7:00 PM CT on September 28 Location: Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas County High School at Carver-Birmingham High School