The Atlanta Falcons right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +145

+145 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Falcons are 17th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+5000), but only 20th according to computer rankings.

The Falcons were +8000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the 12th-biggest change in the entire NFL.

The Falcons' chances of winning the Super Bowl, based on their odds, are 2%.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this year.

One of the Falcons' three games this season has hit the over.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Offensively, the Falcons rank 26th in the NFL with 283.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, they rank eighth in total defense (287.7 yards allowed per contest).

The Falcons are putting up 18.3 points per game on offense (23rd in NFL), and they rank seventh on the other side of the ball with 18.0 points allowed per game.

Falcons Impact Players

In three games, Bijan Robinson has rushed for 213 yards (71.0 per game) and zero TDs.

Also, Robinson has 14 receptions for 102 yards and one touchdown.

In three games, Desmond Ridder has passed for 553 yards (184.3 per game), with two touchdowns and one interception, completing 62.5%.

Also, Ridder has rushed for 41 yards and one score.

In three games, Tyler Allgeier has rushed for 135 yards (45.0 per game) and two scores.

In the passing game, Drake London has scored one time, hauling in eight balls for 98 yards (32.7 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, the Falcons' Jessie Bates III has collected 24 tackles and three interceptions in his three games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +30000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +4000 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +40000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +50000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +30000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +40000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

