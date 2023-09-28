CUSA opponents match up when the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-3) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-1) play on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at Elliott T. Bowers Stadium.

While Sam Houston's defense ranks 30th with 21.7 points allowed per game, the Bearkats have been slightly less successful on offense, ranking fourth-worst (3.3 points per game). Jacksonville State has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, giving up only 11.8 points per contest (third-best). Offensively, it ranks 55th by accumulating 25.8 points per game.

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Game Info

Date: Thursday, September 28, 2023

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

Huntsville, Texas

Huntsville, Texas Venue: Elliott T. Bowers Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Sam Houston Key Statistics

Jacksonville State Sam Houston 355 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 147.7 (129th) 279.8 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 351 (34th) 231.5 (12th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 42 (129th) 123.5 (117th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.7 (124th) 1 (57th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (122nd) 10 (1st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Jacksonville State Stats Leaders

Logan Smothers has thrown for 277 yards (69.3 ypg) to lead Jacksonville State, completing 63% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 218 yards (54.5 ypg) on 41 carries with four touchdowns.

Malik Jackson has rushed for 376 yards on 64 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground.

Quinton Lane leads his squad with 140 receiving yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Perry Carter Jr. has five receptions (on 14 targets) for a total of 97 yards (24.3 yards per game) this year.

Sterling Galban has racked up 54 reciving yards (13.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Sam Houston Stats Leaders

Keegan Shoemaker has 191 pass yards for Sam Houston, completing 55.3% of his passes and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Zach Hrbacek, has carried the ball 19 times for 43 yards (14.3 per game).

John Gentry has 38 yards as a receiver (12.7 per game) on eight catches, while also collecting 12 rush yards per game.

Ife Adeyi's 74 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 10 times and has registered seven catches.

Noah Smith has caught seven passes for 59 yards (19.7 yards per game) this year.

