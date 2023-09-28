Orlando Arcia -- .206 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on September 28 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Thursday, September 28, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .268.

Arcia has recorded a hit in 81 of 135 games this year (60.0%), including 36 multi-hit games (26.7%).

In 12.6% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has driven in a run in 43 games this season (31.9%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 67 .262 AVG .273 .323 OBP .325 .410 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 52/19 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings