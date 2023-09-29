If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Madison County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Baldwin County
  • Washington County
  • Jefferson County
  • Crenshaw County
  • Calhoun County
  • Cherokee County
  • Tuscaloosa County
  • Montgomery County
  • Talladega County
  • Mobile County

    • Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Muscle Shoals High School at James Clemens High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Madison, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at New Hope High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: New Hope, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Madison County High School at Madison Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Madison, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School - Florence at Westminster Christian Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Huntsville, AL
    • Conference: 4A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Buckhorn High School at Guntersville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Guntersville, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    James Clemens High School at Sparkman High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 30
    • Location: Harvest, AL
    • Conference: 7A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.