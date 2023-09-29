If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Madison County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Muscle Shoals High School at James Clemens High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Florence at Westminster Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Buckhorn High School at Guntersville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29

7:00 PM CT on September 29 Location: Guntersville, AL

Guntersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

James Clemens High School at Sparkman High School