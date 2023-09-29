Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Madison County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Alabama This Week
Madison County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Muscle Shoals High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur Heritage Christian Academy at New Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: New Hope, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at Madison Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Madison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Florence at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckhorn High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
James Clemens High School at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 30
- Location: Harvest, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.