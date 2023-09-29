The Atlanta Braves, including Marcell Ozuna (.325 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Trevor Williams

TV Channel: BSSE

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

Ozuna is hitting .270 with 29 doubles, 37 home runs and 56 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 70.2% of his games this season (99 of 141), with at least two hits 33 times (23.4%).

He has hit a home run in 34 games this year (24.1%), homering in 6.4% of his trips to the plate.

Ozuna has driven in a run in 55 games this season (39.0%), including 26 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.

He has scored in 63 games this year (44.7%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 72 GP 69 .296 AVG .244 .366 OBP .319 .596 SLG .484 38 XBH 28 20 HR 17 47 RBI 47 62/29 K/BB 70/27 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings