Based on our computer projections, the Alabama State Hornets will defeat the Alcorn State Braves when the two teams match up at New ASU Stadium on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 6:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Alabama State vs. Alcorn State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Alabama State (-16.3) 32.8 Alabama State 25, Alcorn State 8

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover four times.

Hornets games went over the point total just once last season.

Alcorn State Betting Info (2022)

The Braves covered six times in 11 games with a spread last year.

Braves games hit the over just twice last season.

Hornets vs. Braves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Alabama State 13.7 18 15.5 15.5 10 23 Alcorn State 15.3 26 18.5 13 12 39

