The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) take the 11th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Auburn Tigers (3-1), who have the No. 17 passing defense, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Bulldogs are double-digit, 14.5-point favorites. The game's over/under is set at 45.5.

Georgia has been clicking on all fronts this season, ranking 13th-best in total offense (496.3 yards per game) and 17th-best in total defense (282.3 yards allowed per game). Auburn has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, giving up only 298.5 total yards per game (24th-best). On offense, it ranks 84th by accumulating 371 total yards per game.

Auburn vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Jordan-Hare Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Auburn Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -14.5 -110 -110 45.5 -110 -110 -650 +450

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn has covered the spread once in four games this season.

Auburn has gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Auburn lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Auburn has played as an underdog of +450 or more once this season and won that game.

Auburn Stats Leaders

Payton Thorne leads Auburn with 561 yards on 49-of-75 passing with four touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 106 rushing yards (26.5 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Jarquez Hunter, has carried the ball 31 times for 143 yards (35.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Damari Alston has run for 131 yards across 26 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jay Fair paces his team with 184 receiving yards on 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

Shane Hooks has caught eight passes and compiled 106 receiving yards (26.5 per game) with one touchdown.

Rivaldo Fairweather's 11 receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 101 yards (25.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Marcus Harris has two sacks to pace the team, and also has two TFL and 10 tackles.

Eugene Asante is the team's leading tackler this year. He's totaled 25 tackles, two TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Jaylin Simpson has picked off a team-high three passes. He also has 10 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended to his name.

