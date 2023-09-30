Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Nationals on September 30, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Lane Thomas are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals play at Truist Park on Saturday (at 7:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Braves vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Spencer Strider Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -164)
Strider Stats
- The Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound for his 32nd start this season.
- He has 18 quality starts in 31 chances this season.
- Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.
- He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 24-year-old's 3.86 ERA ranks 27th, 1.073 WHIP ranks seventh, and 13.6 K/9 ranks first.
Strider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|5.2
|7
|4
|4
|4
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Sep. 19
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|11
|0
|at Phillies
|Sep. 13
|7.0
|4
|1
|1
|9
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Sep. 6
|2.2
|6
|6
|6
|5
|3
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 31
|6.0
|4
|4
|4
|9
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Spencer Strider's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 215 hits with 34 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs, 78 walks and 106 RBI. He's also stolen 72 bases.
- He has a slash line of .336/.414/.595 on the year.
- Acuna hopes to build on a 13-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 28
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has recorded 170 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs and 104 walks. He has driven in 137 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .282/.389/.605 so far this season.
- Olson has picked up a hit in six straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Sep. 29
|1-for-1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 28
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Sep. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Nationals
|Sep. 24
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has 35 doubles, three triples, 28 home runs, 36 walks and 86 RBI (164 total hits). He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He has a slash line of .266/.314/.468 on the season.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 29
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
C.J. Abrams Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Abrams Stats
- C.J. Abrams has 134 hits with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 63 runs with 44 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .243/.298/.411 on the year.
Abrams Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 29
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Orioles
|Sep. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Orioles
|Sep. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Braves
|Sep. 24
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, C.J. Abrams or other Nationals players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.