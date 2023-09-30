The Georgia State Panthers (4-0) have a Sun Belt matchup against the Troy Trojans (2-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Georgia State vs. Troy?

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Georgia State 33, Troy 16

Georgia State 33, Troy 16 Georgia State has been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.

The Panthers have played as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Troy lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Trojans have played as an underdog of -105 or more once this season and lost that game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Panthers have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia State (-1)



Georgia State (-1) Georgia State has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Panthers have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 1 point or more.

Troy is winless against the spread this season.

This season, the Trojans are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 1 point or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) Georgia State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 50.5 points once this season.

There have been two games featuring Troy this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 50.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.5 points per game, 12 points more than the total of 50.5 for this game.

Splits Tables

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 54.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 31 29 32 ATS Record 3-0-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Troy

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.5 52.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 29.7 28 33 ATS Record 0-3-0 0-2-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-2-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-1 1-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.