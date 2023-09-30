The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) in a battle of Big Ten opponents.

Michigan ranks 61st in total offense this season (405.3 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the FBS with 405.3 yards allowed per game. Nebraska is accumulating 21.8 points per contest on offense this season (101st-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 18.5 points per contest (33rd-ranked) on defense.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Michigan vs. Nebraska Key Statistics

Michigan Nebraska 405.3 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.3 (97th) 231.5 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 298 (24th) 167.8 (49th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.8 (5th) 237.5 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 124.5 (127th) 5 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 5 (76th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (98th)

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has thrown for 915 yards (228.8 ypg) to lead Michigan, completing 79.8% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 86 rushing yards on 14 carries.

Blake Corum has racked up 351 yards on 58 carries while finding paydirt eight times as a runner.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 109 yards (27.3 per game). He's also helped out in the passing game with 11 grabs for 100 yards

Roman Wilson's 268 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 21 times and has registered 15 receptions and six touchdowns.

Cornelius Johnson has reeled in 13 passes while averaging 56 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Colston Loveland has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in 14 grabs for 168 yards, an average of 42 yards per contest.

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Heinrich Haarberg has thrown for 278 yards (69.5 ypg) to lead Nebraska, completing 51.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 272 yards (68 ypg) on 42 carries with two touchdowns.

Anthony Grant has rushed for 208 yards on 38 carries with two touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV's 132 receiving yards (33 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 catches on 24 targets with one touchdown.

Alex Bullock has put up a 103-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught five passes on eight targets.

Thomas Fidone II's seven receptions (on 12 targets) have netted him 84 yards (21 ypg) and three touchdowns.

