In the matchup between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and North Alabama Lions on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Colonels to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Eastern Kentucky (-0.5) 58.5 Eastern Kentucky 30, North Alabama 29

Week 5 UAC Predictions

North Alabama Betting Info (2022)

The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, seven of Lions games hit the over.

Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)

The Colonels is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

In theColonels' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).

Lions vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Alabama 24 28 31 32 25.5 29.5 Eastern Kentucky 23.8 39.8 32.5 32.5 15 47

