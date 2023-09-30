North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, September 30
In the matchup between the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and North Alabama Lions on Saturday, September 30 at 7:00 PM, our computer model expects the Colonels to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.
North Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Eastern Kentucky (-0.5)
|58.5
|Eastern Kentucky 30, North Alabama 29
Week 5 UAC Predictions
North Alabama Betting Info (2022)
- The Lions compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, seven of Lions games hit the over.
Eastern Kentucky Betting Info (2023)
- The Colonels is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- In theColonels' three games with a set total, two have hit the over (66.7%).
Lions vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|North Alabama
|24
|28
|31
|32
|25.5
|29.5
|Eastern Kentucky
|23.8
|39.8
|32.5
|32.5
|15
|47
