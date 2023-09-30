On Saturday, Orlando Arcia (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Read More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia has 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .267.

Arcia has gotten at least one hit in 59.6% of his games this year (81 of 136), with at least two hits 36 times (26.5%).

In 12.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Arcia has picked up an RBI in 43 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in 18 of those contests (13.2%).

He has scored at least once 52 times this season (38.2%), including 13 games with multiple runs (9.6%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 67 .260 AVG .273 .323 OBP .325 .407 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 53/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings