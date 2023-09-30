On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.714 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Nationals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -222)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.414), slugging percentage (.595) and OPS (1.009) this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.

Acuna is batting .333 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 13-game hitting streak.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 123 games this year (of 157 played), and had multiple hits in 68 of those games.

In 37 games this season, he has hit a home run (23.6%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Acuna has driven home a run in 67 games this year (42.7%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

In 64.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 35 games with multiple runs (22.3%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 79 GP 77 .340 AVG .333 .428 OBP .401 .601 SLG .589 39 XBH 40 20 HR 21 52 RBI 54 42/46 K/BB 40/32 35 SB 37

Nationals Pitching Rankings