The Georgia State Panthers (4-0) and the Troy Trojans (2-2) square off on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Center Parc Stadium in a clash of Sun Belt opponents.

Georgia State is putting up 439.8 yards per game on offense this season (37th in the FBS), and is surrendering 401 yards per game (97th) on the defensive side of the ball. Troy is compiling 25.5 points per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 28 points per game (95th-ranked) on defense.

Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Center Parc Stadium

Troy vs. Georgia State Key Statistics

Troy Georgia State 416.8 (60th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (47th) 303.8 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401 (87th) 143 (81st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 191.3 (39th) 273.8 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 248.5 (55th) 10 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 4 (98th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson leads Troy with 1,046 yards on 78-of-135 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Kimani Vidal is his team's leading rusher with 80 carries for 514 yards, or 128.5 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well. Vidal has also chipped in with seven catches for 117 yards.

Jarris Williams has racked up 48 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.

Chris Lewis has hauled in 244 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Devonte Ross has put up a 175-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 23 targets.

Jabre Barber's 29 targets have resulted in 14 catches for 174 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia State Stats Leaders

Darren Grainger leads Georgia State with 994 yards (248.5 ypg) on 73-of-105 passing with seven touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 263 rushing yards on 47 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Marcus Carroll has carried the ball 96 times for a team-high 508 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Robert Lewis has hauled in 20 receptions for 386 yards (96.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Tailique Williams has put together a 249-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 12 passes on 18 targets.

Jacari Carter's 14 catches have yielded 124 yards.

