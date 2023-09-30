Troy vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
A pair of the nation's top run defenses clash when the Georgia State Panthers (4-0) carry college football's 23rd-ranked run D into a contest with the Troy Trojans (2-2), who have the No. 24 unit, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Panthers are only 1.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 50.5 in the contest.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia State vs. Troy matchup.
Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Center Parc Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Troy vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia State Moneyline
|Troy Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|50.5
|-120
|+100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia State (-1.5)
|51.5
|-125
|+104
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 5 Odds
- Georgia vs Auburn
- Temple vs Tulsa
- Boise State vs Memphis
- UAB vs Tulane
- USC vs Colorado
- Michigan vs Nebraska
- Utah vs Oregon State
- Cincinnati vs BYU
- Louisville vs NC State
- Baylor vs UCF
- Kansas vs Texas
- Florida vs Kentucky
- Clemson vs Syracuse
Troy vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Troy is winless against the spread this year (0-3-0).
- The Trojans have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Georgia State has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
- The Panthers have been favored by 1.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
Troy 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+475
|Bet $100 to win $475
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.