Week 5 of the 2023 college football season features eight games involving Sun Belt teams. Some of the best bets available for standalone bets or parlay options, according to our computer model, include picking UL Monroe +13.5 against Appalachian State as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Best Week 5 Sun Belt Spread Bets

Pick: UL Monroe +13.5 vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks

Appalachian State Mountaineers at UL Monroe Warhawks Projected Favorite & Spread: Appalachian State by 1.6 points

Appalachian State by 1.6 points Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Southern Miss +6.5 vs. Texas State

Matchup: Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles

Texas State Bobcats at Southern Miss Golden Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Southern Miss by 0.6 points

Southern Miss by 0.6 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPN+ (Stream on ESPN+)

Pick: Coastal Carolina +6.5 vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia Southern by 1.2 points

Georgia Southern by 1.2 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 5 Sun Belt Total Bets

Under 66.5 - Coastal Carolina vs. Georgia Southern

Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at Georgia Southern Eagles Projected Total: 51.1 points

51.1 points Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: NFL Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - South Alabama vs. James Madison

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes

South Alabama Jaguars at James Madison Dukes Projected Total: 57.0 points

57.0 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: ESPNU (Stream on Fubo)

Over 48.5 - Louisiana vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Total: 56.8 points

56.8 points Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: September 30

September 30 TV Channel: BTN

Week 5 Sun Belt Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Georgia State 4-0 (1-0 Sun Belt) 37.0 / 22.8 439.8 / 401.0 Arkansas State 2-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) 19.5 / 38.5 337.0 / 447.8 James Madison 4-0 (1-0 Sun Belt) 33.8 / 22.5 408.3 / 355.8 Texas State 3-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 41.8 / 27.3 485.3 / 412.3 Old Dominion 2-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) 22.3 / 25.8 332.5 / 371.3 UL Monroe 2-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 14.7 / 24.7 301.7 / 383.7 Marshall 3-0 (0-0 Sun Belt) 25.3 / 15.7 395.0 / 304.3 South Alabama 2-2 (0-0 Sun Belt) 28.8 / 23.8 393.5 / 352.8 Georgia Southern 3-1 (0-0 Sun Belt) 34.3 / 18.3 480.0 / 334.3 Louisiana 3-1 (0-1 Sun Belt) 38.8 / 27.5 479.5 / 334.5 Appalachian State 2-2 (0-0 Sun Belt) 35.3 / 28.5 442.5 / 333.8 Troy 2-2 (0-1 Sun Belt) 25.5 / 28.0 416.8 / 303.8 Coastal Carolina 2-2 (0-1 Sun Belt) 31.5 / 20.0 415.3 / 382.5 Southern Miss 1-3 (0-1 Sun Belt) 23.3 / 36.3 337.5 / 379.8

