The Atlanta Braves (104-57) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr., on a 14-game hitting streak, against the Washington Nationals (70-91) at 3:05 PM ET on Sunday, at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Dylan Dodd and the Nationals will turn to Jackson Rutledge (1-1, 6.00 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Time: 3:05 PM ET
  • TV: BSSE
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Venue: Truist Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Dodd - ATL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Rutledge - WSH (1-1, 6.00 ERA)

Braves Injury Report

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Dodd

  • Dodd gets the nod for the Braves and will make his first start of the season.
  • The 25-year-old left-hander will make his MLB debut.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jackson Rutledge

  • The Nationals will send Rutledge (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • In three games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.00, with 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .322 against him.
  • Rutledge is trying to record his second quality start of the year.
  • Rutledge will try to pitch five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging five frames per outing.

Jackson Rutledge vs. Braves

  • He will match up with a Braves team that is batting .276 as a unit (first in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .502 (first in the league) with 305 total home runs (first in MLB play).
  • In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Rutledge has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .188.

