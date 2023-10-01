How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, October 1
In one of the two matchups on the Bundesliga slate on Sunday, Werder Bremen and SV Darmstadt 98 square off at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor.
Live coverage of all Bundesliga action on Sunday is available to you, with the info provided below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch SV Darmstadt 98 vs Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen journeys to match up with SV Darmstadt 98 at Merck-Stadion am Böllenfalltor in Darmstadt.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Werder Bremen (+130)
- Underdog: SV Darmstadt 98 (+180)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch SC Freiburg vs FC Augsburg
FC Augsburg is on the road to play SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Freiburg (-150)
- Underdog: FC Augsburg (+340)
- Draw: (+300)
