The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.152 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 154 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Jackson Rutledge and the Washington Nationals at Truist Park, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario has 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 34 walks while hitting .256.
  • In 58.9% of his games this season (83 of 141), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • Looking at the 141 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 19 of them (13.5%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 40 games this season (28.4%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in 20 of those games (14.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
  • In 36.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
74 GP 67
.280 AVG .229
.317 OBP .294
.520 SLG .377
27 XBH 21
16 HR 5
50 RBI 24
66/14 K/BB 55/20
0 SB 3

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Nationals surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Rutledge makes the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
