Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Washington Nationals, with Jackson Rutledge on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge

Jackson Rutledge TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is batting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

Arcia has picked up a hit in 59.1% of his 137 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.3% of those games.

He has homered in 17 games this season (12.4%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.

Arcia has an RBI in 43 of 137 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 52 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 69 GP 67 .255 AVG .273 .318 OBP .325 .400 SLG .442 18 XBH 24 8 HR 9 33 RBI 31 55/20 K/BB 46/19 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings