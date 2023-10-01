Ozzie Albies vs. Nationals Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (batting .400 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jackson Rutledge. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jackson Rutledge
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies has 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 44 walks while hitting .278.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 61st, and he is 14th in the league in slugging.
- In 70.1% of his 147 games this season, Albies has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 46 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (31 of 147), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 60 games this year (40.8%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- He has scored in 52.4% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 10.9%.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|76
|.256
|AVG
|.298
|.310
|OBP
|.353
|.470
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|62
|53/21
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 28th in MLB with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 5.00 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender the most home runs in baseball (243 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Nationals are sending Rutledge (1-1) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA and eight strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed a 6.00 ERA and 4.8 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .322 to opposing hitters.
