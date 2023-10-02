The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) play the New York Giants (1-2) on Monday, October 2, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Seahawks favored by 2.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46.5 points.

Before live betting this week's matchup that has the Seahawks squaring off against the Giants, see the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Sign up to live bet on the Seahawks-Giants matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Seahawks vs Giants on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Seahawks vs. Giants Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have been tied two times and have been behind one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Giants have had the lead one time, have been losing one time, and have been knotted up one time at the conclusion of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Seahawks have won the second quarter in one game and have lost the second quarter in two games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 6.3 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in the second quarter.

In all three games this season, the Giants have been outscored by their opponent in the second quarter.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks have won the third quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the third quarter in one game.

Offensively, Seattle is averaging 6.7 points in the third quarter (sixth-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 5.7 points on average in the third quarter (24th-ranked) on defense.

This season, the Giants have won the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in one game.

4th Quarter

In three games this season, the Seahawks have lost the fourth quarter two times and outscored their opponent one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 7.3 points in the fourth quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 14.7 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding scoring in the fourth quarter, the Giants have outscored their opponent in that quarter in one game and have been outscored in that quarter in two games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Seahawks vs. Giants Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have led after the first half in one game this season and have been behind after the first half in two games.

The Giants have been tied one time and have trailed two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, going 1-0 in those contests, and they have lost the second half in two games (1-1).

Seattle's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 20.3 points on average in the second half.

Out of three games this season, the Giants have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half one time (1-0).

Rep the Seahawks or the Giants with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.