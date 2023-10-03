The Atlanta Falcons right now have +10000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Falcons this season on Fubo!

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Falcons to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

Bookmakers rate the Falcons higher (21st in the league) than the computer rankings do (25th).

The Falcons have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +10000.

The implied probability of the Falcons winning the Super Bowl, based on their +10000 moneyline odds, is 1%.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta hasn won once against the spread this year.

The Falcons have had one game (out of four) go over the total this year.

The Falcons have been the moneyline favorite only two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons rank 24th in total offense (284.3 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (290.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Falcons rank 25th in scoring offense (15.5 points per game) and 10th in scoring defense (19.3 points allowed per game) this year.

Falcons Impact Players

Bijan Robinson has rushed for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and zero TDs in four games.

In addition, Robinson has 19 receptions for 134 yards and one touchdown.

In four games, Desmond Ridder has thrown for 744 yards (186.0 per game), with three touchdowns and three interceptions, completing 62.2%.

On the ground, Ridder has scored one TD and gained 47 yards.

Tyler Allgeier has run for 151 yards (37.8 per game) and two scores in four games.

Drake London has 11 catches for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Jessie Bates III has been causing chaos on defense, amassing three INTs and 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended for the Falcons.

Bet on Falcons to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +50000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +10000 6 October 15 Commanders - +12500 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +75000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +5000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +50000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +50000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +5000

Odds are current as of October 3 at 5:22 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.