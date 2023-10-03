How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Tuesday, October 3
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is one matchup on today's Premier League schedule, Burnley FC squaring off against Luton Town.
Looking for how to watch Premier League action? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch even more soccer action with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Luton Town vs Burnley FC
Burnley FC travels to play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in Luton.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Burnley FC (+165)
- Underdog: Luton Town (+185)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.