Wednesday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (92-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (84-78) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET on October 4.

The probable starters are Freddy Peralta (12-10) for the Brewers and Zac Gallen (17-9) for the Diamondbacks.

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Brewers 5, Diamondbacks 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won five of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have been favored 87 times and won 52, or 59.8%, of those games.

Milwaukee has a record of 36-25 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 728 (4.5 per game).

The Brewers' 3.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 1-2.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Arizona and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The Diamondbacks' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Diamondbacks have been chosen as underdogs in 86 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (47.7%) in those games.

This season, Arizona has been victorious 22 times in 52 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (746 total runs).

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.49 ERA this season, which ranks 20th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 28 Cardinals W 3-0 Corbin Burnes vs Dakota Hudson September 29 Cubs W 4-3 Colin Rea vs Kyle Hendricks September 30 Cubs L 10-6 Eric Lauer vs Jordan Wicks October 1 Cubs W 4-0 Adrian Houser vs Drew Smyly October 3 Diamondbacks L 6-3 Corbin Burnes vs Brandon Pfaadt October 4 Diamondbacks - Freddy Peralta vs Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks Schedule