The Milwaukee Brewers host the Arizona Diamondbacks at American Family Field on Wednesday at 7:08 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Christian Yelich, Corbin Carroll and others in this contest.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Brewers vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (12-10) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

He has started 30 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

In 30 starts, Peralta has pitched through or past the fifth inning 28 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

He has made 30 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 27-year-old's 3.80 ERA ranks 26th, 1.111 WHIP ranks 11th, and 11.4 K/9 ranks fourth.

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Marlins Sep. 24 3.0 9 4 4 4 0 at Cardinals Sep. 18 6.0 4 1 1 6 0 vs. Marlins Sep. 12 6.1 2 1 1 9 0 at Pirates Sep. 6 5.1 4 3 3 4 1 vs. Phillies Sep. 1 6.0 2 1 1 10 0

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Freddy Peralta's player props with BetMGM.

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 34 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs, 78 walks and 77 RBI (153 total hits). He's also swiped 28 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.370/.451 on the year.

Yelich hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .357 with a double, seven walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Cubs Oct. 1 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 1 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has 33 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 65 walks and 86 RBI (132 total hits). He's also stolen six bases.

He's slashed .240/.318/.429 so far this year.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 3 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Cubs Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 30 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Cubs Sep. 29 2-for-5 0 0 3 5 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Christian Yelich, Carlos Santana or other Brewers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 162 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs, 57 walks and 75 RBI. He's also stolen 53 bases.

He's slashed .287/.363/.508 on the season.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Oct. 3 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 2 at White Sox Sep. 28 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 1 at White Sox Sep. 27 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 150 hits with 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs and 62 walks. He has driven in 103 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Oct. 3 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 1 vs. Astros Sep. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 28 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at White Sox Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker or other Diamondbacks players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.