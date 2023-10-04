Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 4
A matchup of CUSA teams features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State matchup.
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|Jacksonville State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
|51.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Middle Tennessee (-4.5)
|51.5
|-178
|+146
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends
- Jacksonville State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Gamecocks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Middle Tennessee has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
