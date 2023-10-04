A matchup of CUSA teams features the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-4) squaring off against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-1) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. An over/under of 51.5 points has been set for the outing.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Middle Tennessee vs. Jacksonville State matchup.

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Jacksonville State Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 51.5 - - FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-4.5) 51.5 -178 +146

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Jacksonville State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Middle Tennessee has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

