Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football games in Calhoun County, Alabama this week? We have what you need below.
Calhoun County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Winterboro High School at Donoho School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Westbrook Christian School at Piedmont High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Piedmont, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Randolph County High School at Saks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Childersburg High School at Wellborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Geraldine High School at Ohatchee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ohatchee, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Locust Fork High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Locust Fork, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pell City High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Oxford, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saint Clair County High School at Alexandria High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Alexandria, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Talladega High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
