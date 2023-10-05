Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Covington County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Kinston High School at Pleasant Home School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Andalusia High School at Geneva High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Geneva, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elba High School at Red Level High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Red Level, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Houston County High School at Florala High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Florala, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
