If you reside in Covington County, Alabama and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Kinston High School at Pleasant Home School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5

7:00 PM CT on October 5 Location: Andalusia, AL

Andalusia, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Andalusia High School at Geneva High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on October 6

6:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Geneva, AL

Geneva, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elba High School at Red Level High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Red Level, AL

Red Level, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at Florala High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6

7:00 PM CT on October 6 Location: Florala, AL

Florala, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

