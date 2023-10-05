Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dale County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:10 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Dale County, Alabama. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dale County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Zion Chapel High School at G.W. Long High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 5
- Location: Skipperville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Slocomb High School at Dale County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Midland City, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eufaula High School at Carroll High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Ozark, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Geneva County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Hartford, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.