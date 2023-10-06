Currently the Atlanta Falcons are 21st in the league in terms of odds to win the Super Bowl, listed at +10000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000

Falcons Super Bowl Odds Insights

In terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+10000), the Falcons are 21st in the NFL. They are five spots higher than that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

The Falcons have had the 15th-biggest change in terms of their Super Bowl odds, falling from +8000 at the start of the season to +10000.

With odds of +10000, the Falcons have been given a 1% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta has one win against the spread this year.

One Falcons game (out of four) has hit the over this year.

The Falcons have been listed as the moneyline favorite just two other times this season, and they won both of the games.

Atlanta has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Falcons rank 24th in total offense (284.3 yards per game) and seventh in total defense (290.8 yards allowed per game) this year.

The Falcons are putting up 15.5 points per game on offense this year (25th in NFL), and they are allowing 19.3 points per game (10th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Falcons Impact Players

In four games, Bijan Robinson has run for 318 yards (79.5 per game) and zero TDs.

In the passing game, Robinson has one touchdown, with 19 receptions for 134 yards.

Desmond Ridder has thrown for 744 yards (186.0 per game), completing 62.2%, with three touchdowns and three interceptions in four games.

Also, Ridder has run for 47 yards and one score.

On the ground, Tyler Allgeier has scored two TDs and gained 151 yards (37.8 per game).

Drake London has 11 receptions for 126 yards (31.5 per game) and two TDs in four games.

Jessie Bates III has been providing a big boost on defense, posting three INTs and 32 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and three passes defended for the Falcons.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers W 24-10 +50000 2 September 17 Packers W 25-24 +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions L 20-6 +1800 4 October 1 @ Jaguars L 23-7 +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +10000 6 October 15 Commanders - +15000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +6600 8 October 29 @ Titans - +8000 9 November 5 Vikings - +8000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +75000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +5000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +15000 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +6600 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +50000 16 December 24 Colts - +12500 17 December 31 @ Bears - +30000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +5000

