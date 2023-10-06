As part of today's qualifying qualification round 1 (four matches), No. 64-ranked Lucia Bronzetti and No. 267 Kateryna Bondarenko will be clashing on the court at Center Plains Tennis Center in Zhengzhou, China.

WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Info

Tournament: WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023

WTA Zhengzhou, China Women Singles 2023 Round: Qualifying round

Qualifying round Date: October 6

October 6 TV Channel:

Venue: Center Plains Tennis Center

Center Plains Tennis Center Location: Zhengzhou, China

Zhengzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Today's Matches Info

Match Round Match Time Favorite Underdog Nao Hibino vs. Xichen Zhao Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Hibino (-5000) Zhao (+950) Lucia Bronzetti vs. Kateryna Bondarenko Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Bronzetti (-800) Bondarenko (+425) Sofia Shapatava vs. Moyuka Uchijima Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Uchijima (-550) Shapatava (+333) Lesia Tsurenko vs. Ulrikke Eikeri Qualifying Qualification Round 1 11:00 PM ET Tsurenko (-3000) Eikeri (+825)

