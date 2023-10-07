How to Watch AFL Football in the US Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Saturday, October 7
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In a Saturday AFL slate that features a lot of competitive contests, the AFL Womens Premiership Football match featuring Adelaide Crows versus Melbourne Demons is a game to see.
AFL Streaming Live Today
Adelaide Crows at Melbourne Demons
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 12:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Sydney Swans at Port Adelaide Power
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 2:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Collingwood Magpies at Brisbane Lions
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 4:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
Geelong Cats at Essendon Bombers
- League: AFL Womens Premiership Football
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
