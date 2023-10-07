The Sanderson Farms Championship is underway, and Akshay Bhatia is currently in fourth place with a score of -6.

Looking to wager on Akshay Bhatia at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1600 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Bhatia Odds to Win: +1600

Akshay Bhatia Insights

Bhatia has finished below par on 13 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 16 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Bhatia has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bhatia has finished atop the leaderboard once and has two top-10 finishes in his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Bhatia has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. In that span, he finished within five shots of the winner two times and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 31 -8 277 1 13 3 4 $1.9M

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Bhatia played this event was in 2019, and he failed to make the cut.

This event will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Country Club of Jackson, the scoring average is lower at -7 per tournament.

The average course Bhatia has played i the last year (7,307 yards) is 154 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

Bhatia's Last Time Out

Bhatia was in the 18th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.25 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 45th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Bhatia was better than 78% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Bhatia did not have a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Bhatia recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Bhatia's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the field average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Bhatia carded a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Bhatia finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the Fortinet Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Bhatia finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Bhatia's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

