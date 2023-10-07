The Jackson State Tigers (3-2) and the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (3-2) meet at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, Alabama on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Jackson State is compiling 310 yards per game on offense, which ranks 90th in the FCS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers rank 26th, allowing 294.4 yards per contest. From an offensive perspective, Alabama A&M is accumulating 32.6 points per contest (27th-ranked). It ranks 27th in the FCS on defense (21.4 points surrendered per game).

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Ladd-Peebles Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 6 Games

Alabama A&M vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Alabama A&M Jackson State 381.6 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 310 (73rd) 213.6 (16th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 294.4 (40th) 147 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 117.6 (91st) 234.6 (39th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (68th) 1 (55th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (55th) 1 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (33rd)

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey leads Alabama A&M with 857 yards on 64-of-100 passing with seven touchdowns compared to one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Ryan Morrow, has carried the ball 49 times for 312 yards (62.4 per game) with four touchdowns.

Donovan Eaglin has racked up 54 carries and totaled 277 yards with two touchdowns.

Keenan Hambrick has racked up 266 receiving yards on 12 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Terrell Gardner has totaled 242 receiving yards (48.4 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 16 receptions.

Cameron Young's 26 grabs (on 25 targets) have netted him 207 yards (41.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has thrown for 742 yards (148.4 ypg) to lead Jackson State, completing 63.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Irvin Mulligan has racked up 404 yards on 62 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Ahmad Miller has carried the ball 16 times for 109 yards (21.8 per game).

Rico Powers Jr.'s leads his squad with 293 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored one touchdown.

Isaiah Spencer has hauled in 12 passes while averaging 23.2 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Duke Miller has been the target of 12 passes and racked up 11 catches for 107 yards, an average of 21.4 yards per contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Jackson State or Alabama A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.