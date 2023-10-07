On Saturday, October 7 at 6:07 PM ET, the Atlanta Braves host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the NLDS at Truist Park. Spencer Strider will get the call for the Braves, while Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Phillies.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -200, while the underdog Phillies have +165 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (20-5, 3.91 ERA) vs Suarez - PHI (4-6, 4.18 ERA)

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Phillies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -200 +165 - 8.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM



Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 147 times this season and won 96, or 65.3%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Braves have a record of 44-19 (69.8%).

Atlanta has a 66.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves went 7-3 across the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have been chosen as underdogs in 48 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (43.8%) in those games.

The Phillies have been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Phillies have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Braves vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+145) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+170) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +300 1st 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.