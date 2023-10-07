Matt Olson returns to action for the Atlanta Braves against Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 7 at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for NLDS Game 1.

In his last action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 1-for-1 with two RBI.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:07 PM ET

6:07 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez

Ranger Suárez TV Channel: TBS

TBS Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (172) this season while batting .283 with 84 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 20th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .357 with one homer.

Olson has gotten a hit in 114 of 162 games this year (70.4%), with at least two hits on 47 occasions (29%).

He has hit a long ball in 28.4% of his games in 2023 (46 of 162), and 7.5% of his trips to the dish.

Olson has had an RBI in 78 games this year (48.1%), including 36 multi-RBI outings (22.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 16 contests.

He has scored in 95 games this season (58.6%), including 29 multi-run games (17.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .301 AVG .266 .405 OBP .374 .640 SLG .570 42 XBH 42 28 HR 26 73 RBI 66 77/50 K/BB 90/54 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings