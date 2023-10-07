In the contest between the North Carolina Tar Heels and Syracuse Orange on Saturday, October 7 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Tar Heels to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Syracuse (+10) Under (59.5) North Carolina 30, Syracuse 24

North Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Tar Heels a 78.9% chance to win.

The Tar Heels have won twice against the spread this year.

North Carolina is winless against the spread when it is 10-point or greater favorites (0-1).

One of the Tar Heels' three games this season has gone over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 59.5 points, 1.3 more than the average point total for North Carolina games this season.

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 25.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Orange have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this season.

The Orange have not gone over a point total in four games with a set over/under.

Syracuse games this season have averaged a total of 54 points, 5.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

Tar Heels vs. Orange 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Carolina 35.8 22 35.5 23.5 41 24 Syracuse 38.2 14.8 39 13.5 35 20

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.