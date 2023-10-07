Orlando Arcia vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 3:00 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Saturday, Orlando Arcia and the Atlanta Braves square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to begin the NLDS.
He returns to action for the first time since October 1, when he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Nationals.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 82 of 138 games this year (59.4%) Arcia has had a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (26.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17 games this year (12.3%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Arcia has picked up an RBI in 31.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 52 games this year (37.7%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.317
|OBP
|.325
|.397
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|56/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez makes the start for the Phillies, his 23rd of the season. He is 4-6 with a 4.18 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 28-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.18, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .267 against him.
