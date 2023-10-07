In the contest between the Wofford Terriers and Samford Bulldogs on Saturday, October 7 at 1:30 PM, our computer model expects the Terriers to emerge victorious. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Samford vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-0.3) 47.0 Wofford 24, Samford 23

Samford Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs are a perfect 1-0-0 against the spread this year.

The Bulldogs' one games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have covered the spread in every game this year.

Bulldogs vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wofford 12.0 26.2 16.5 23.0 9.0 28.3 Samford 31.0 32.8 45.0 29.7 10.0 37.5

