The South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) meet a familiar opponent when they visit the UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium in a Sun Belt showdown.

South Alabama is putting up 380 yards per game on offense, which ranks 78th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars rank 57th, allowing 357.6 yards per game. UL Monroe has been struggling defensively, ranking 20th-worst with 421.8 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective offensively, posting 344 total yards per contest (100th-ranked).

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Key Statistics

South Alabama UL Monroe 380 (78th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (127th) 357.6 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 421.8 (52nd) 148.8 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.5 (16th) 231.2 (71st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 138.5 (129th) 8 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (18th) 8 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (9th)

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has 1,153 pass yards for South Alabama, completing 65.1% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 376 yards on 64 carries while finding the end zone seven times.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 247 yards on 52 attempts, scoring one time.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 32 catches for 567 yards (113.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone five times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has caught 17 passes for 226 yards (45.2 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devin Voisin has a total of 77 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five passes and scoring one touchdown.

UL Monroe Stats Leaders

Jiya Wright has 433 passing yards, or 108.3 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54% of his passes and has recorded four touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 35.8 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Hunter Smith has run the ball 32 times for 258 yards, with two touchdowns.

Isaiah Woullard has piled up 247 yards (on 39 attempts) with one touchdown.

Tyrone Howell has totaled 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 234 (58.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 36 times and has four touchdowns.

Dariyan Wiley has put together a 136-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 15 targets.

Devaughn Mortimer has racked up 68 reciving yards (17 ypg) this season.

