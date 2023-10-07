The UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) are 10-point underdogs in a home Sun Belt matchup with the South Alabama Jaguars (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at JPS Field at Malone Stadium. The game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

South Alabama is averaging 27.6 points per game on offense, which ranks them 78th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 72nd, allowing 25.2 points per game. UL Monroe ranks 100th in total yards per game (344), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 421.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. UL Monroe Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Monroe, Georgia

Monroe, Georgia Venue: JPS Field at Malone Stadium

JPS Field at Malone Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

South Alabama vs UL Monroe Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -10 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -400 +310

Looking to place a bet on South Alabama vs. UL Monroe? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

South Alabama Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Jaguars' offense fail to produce, ranking -35-worst in the FBS in total yards (375.3 total yards per game). They rank 59th on defense (313.3 total yards surrendered per game).

Over the Jaguars' most recent three-game stretch, they rank 107th in scoring offense (28.7 points per game) and 100th in scoring defense (24 points per game allowed).

South Alabama ranks 107th in passing offense (235 passing yards per game) and 95th in passing defense (195 passing yards per game allowed) during its last three games.

The Jaguars have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, averaging 140.3 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-5-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, allowing 118.3 rushing yards per contest (79th-ranked).

In their past three contests, the Jaguars have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

In South Alabama's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.

Week 6 Sun Belt Betting Trends

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama is 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

Three of South Alabama's five games with a set total have hit the over (60%).

South Alabama has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

South Alabama has played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 80.0%.

Bet on South Alabama to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,153 yards (230.6 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.1% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 64 times for 376 yards (75.2 per game), scoring seven times.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 52 times for 247 yards (49.4 per game) and one touchdown.

Caullin Lacy's 567 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 46 times and has totaled 32 receptions and five touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has put up a 226-yard season so far with one touchdown, reeling in 17 passes on 28 targets.

Devin Voisin has been the target of seven passes and hauled in five catches for 77 yards, an average of 15.4 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Jamie Sheriff has collected two sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and six tackles.

Trey Kiser is the team's tackle leader this year. He's totaled 13 tackles and three TFL.

Jaden Voisin leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 12 tackles and one pass defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.