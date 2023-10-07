Sun Belt opponents match up when the Troy Trojans (3-2) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) play on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Troy is putting up 26 points per game on offense, which ranks them 88th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the defense ranks 59th, allowing 23.8 points per contest. Arkansas State ranks 77th in total yards per game (380.8), but it has been less productive defensively, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 434.4 total yards conceded per contest.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Troy Arkansas State 415.4 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.8 (77th) 302.6 (28th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.4 (116th) 145.2 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.4 (59th) 270.2 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.4 (92nd) 11 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (48th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (121st)

Troy Stats Leaders

Gunnar Watson has racked up 1,302 yards (260.4 ypg) on 101-of-165 passing with nine touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kimani Vidal, has carried the ball 103 times for 590 yards (118 per game), scoring three times. He's also caught nine passes for 133 yards and one touchdown.

Damien Taylor has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 97 yards (19.4 per game) with one touchdown.

Jabre Barber has hauled in 21 receptions for 295 yards (59 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Chris Lewis has caught 12 passes for 244 yards (48.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Deshon Stoudemire's 18 receptions are good enough for 205 yards.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

Jaylen Raynor has been a dual threat for Arkansas State this season. He has 694 passing yards (138.8 per game) while completing 67.3% of his passes. He's tossed 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 189 yards (37.8 ypg) on 36 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Ja'Quez Cross is his team's leading rusher with 49 carries for 337 yards, or 67.4 per game. He's found the end zone three times on the ground, as well.

Courtney Jackson has racked up 274 receiving yards on 14 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring four touchdowns as a receiver.

Jeff Foreman has caught six passes and compiled 184 receiving yards (36.8 per game) with three touchdowns.

Corey Rucker's nine catches (on 26 targets) have netted him 128 yards (25.6 ypg).

