The Troy Trojans (3-2) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (3-2) will meet in a matchup of Sun Belt teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Veterans Memorial Stadium. The Red Wolves will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, bookmakers have them as 16.5-point underdogs. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Troy vs. Arkansas State matchup.

Troy vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Troy, Alabama

Troy, Alabama Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Troy vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Troy Moneyline Arkansas State Moneyline BetMGM Troy (-16.5) 51.5 -800 +550 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Troy (-16.5) 52.5 -880 +580 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Troy vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends

Troy has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Arkansas State has won three games against the spread this year, failing to cover twice.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread this year (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 16.5-point underdogs.

