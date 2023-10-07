With the college football season entering Week 6, the slate includes five games that feature teams from the Sun Belt. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

Sun Belt Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Marshall Thundering Herd at NC State Wolfpack 2:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 The CW (Live stream on Fubo) Texas State Bobcats at Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPNU (Live stream on Fubo) Arkansas State Red Wolves at Troy Trojans 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) South Alabama Jaguars at UL Monroe Warhawks 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Old Dominion Monarchs at Southern Miss Golden Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 7 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

